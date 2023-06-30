SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) is $27.03, which is $10.28 above the current market price. The public float for SKM is 74.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on June 30, 2023 was 508.62K shares.

SKM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: SKM) has plunged by -3.69 when compared to previous closing price of 20.06, but the company has seen a -4.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SKM’s Market Performance

SKM’s stock has fallen by -4.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly drop of -7.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for SKM’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKM Trading at -5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. saw -6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+20.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for SK Telecom Co. Ltd. stands at +5.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM), the company’s capital structure generated 105.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.26. Total debt to assets is 36.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SK Telecom Co. Ltd. (SKM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.