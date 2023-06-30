Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.65 compared to its previous closing price of 6.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLN is $41.84, which is $33.69 above the current price. The public float for SLN is 24.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLN on June 30, 2023 was 87.65K shares.

SLN’s Market Performance

The stock of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has seen a -17.82% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -9.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.94% for SLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for SLN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.31% for the last 200 days.

SLN Trading at -3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLN fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Silence Therapeutics plc saw -61.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.66 for the present operating margin

+35.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silence Therapeutics plc stands at -231.35. The total capital return value is set at -308.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -261.81.

Based on Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.