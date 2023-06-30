Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SHPH is 5.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SHPH was 1.44M shares.

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SHPH’s Market Performance

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has experienced a 1.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.59% rise in the past month, and a -9.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.65% for SHPH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -58.27% for the last 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0804. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Dritschilo Anatoly, who sale 8,372 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dritschilo Anatoly now owns 1,085,200 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $13,437 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bette, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 4,366 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Jacobs Bette is holding 31,221 shares at $7,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

Equity return is now at value -65.10, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.