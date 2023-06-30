Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK)’s stock price has soared by 1.70 in relation to previous closing price of 47.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is above average at 21.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) is $88.89, which is $40.08 above the current market price. The public float for SSTK is 23.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSTK on June 30, 2023 was 681.42K shares.

SSTK’s Market Performance

SSTK stock saw an increase of -0.43% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.54% and a quarterly increase of -32.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for SSTK’s stock, with a -17.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSTK Trading at -10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSTK fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.83. In addition, Shutterstock Inc. saw -8.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSTK starting from Oringer Jonathan, who sale 88,132 shares at the price of $51.99 back on Jun 07. After this action, Oringer Jonathan now owns 11,274,354 shares of Shutterstock Inc., valued at $4,581,634 using the latest closing price.

Oringer Jonathan, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Shutterstock Inc., sale 8,130 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Oringer Jonathan is holding 11,362,486 shares at $406,663 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSTK

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.