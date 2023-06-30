Should You Invest in Qudian Inc. (QD) Now?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QD is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QD is $7.21, which is -$0.88 below the current market price. The public float for QD is 159.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for QD on June 30, 2023 was 495.16K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

QD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) has surged by 1.54 when compared to previous closing price of 1.95, but the company has seen a -1.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QD’s Market Performance

Qudian Inc. (QD) has experienced a -1.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.43% rise in the past month, and a 69.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for QD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.14% for QD stock, with a simple moving average of 73.90% for the last 200 days.

QD Trading at 34.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +43.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8115. In addition, Qudian Inc. saw 107.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc. stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc. (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qudian Inc. (QD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.