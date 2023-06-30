Should You Invest in Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CNVS is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNVS is $180.00, which is $25.09 above the current market price. The public float for CNVS is 8.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.33% of that float. The average trading volume for CNVS on June 30, 2023 was 137.35K shares.

CNVS) stock’s latest price update

Cineverse Corp. (NASDAQ: CNVS)’s stock price has decreased by -16.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.30. However, the company has seen a -9.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNVS’s Market Performance

CNVS’s stock has fallen by -9.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -67.49% and a quarterly drop of -77.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.37% for Cineverse Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.23% for CNVS stock, with a simple moving average of -77.90% for the last 200 days.

CNVS Trading at -65.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -69.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNVS fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Cineverse Corp. saw -75.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+54.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cineverse Corp. stands at +3.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.12. Equity return is now at value -27.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cineverse Corp. (CNVS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.74. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cineverse Corp. (CNVS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.