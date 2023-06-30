Should You Invest in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Now?

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CWST is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CWST is $102.20, which is $14.82 above the current market price. The public float for CWST is 56.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume for CWST on June 30, 2023 was 308.71K shares.

CWST) stock’s latest price update

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 86.61. However, the company has seen a 1.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CWST’s Market Performance

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has seen a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.60% decline in the past month and a 8.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for CWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for CWST’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CWST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CWST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CWST Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWST rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.08. In addition, Casella Waste Systems Inc. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWST starting from CASELLA JOHN W, who sale 3,216 shares at the price of $82.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, CASELLA JOHN W now owns 47,031 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc., valued at $264,452 using the latest closing price.

Coletta Edmond, the PRESIDENT & CFO of Casella Waste Systems Inc., sale 1,610 shares at $82.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Coletta Edmond is holding 166,424 shares at $132,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+21.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Casella Waste Systems Inc. stands at +4.89. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.91. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST), the company’s capital structure generated 132.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.94. Total debt to assets is 45.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.