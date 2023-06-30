Should You Invest in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BMO is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BMO is $88.27, which is $5.6 above the current market price. The public float for BMO is 676.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for BMO on June 30, 2023 was 568.15K shares.

BMO) stock’s latest price update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.67 in relation to its previous close of 89.60. However, the company has experienced a 2.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Fed Approves U.S. Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank

BMO’s Market Performance

Bank of Montreal (BMO) has experienced a 2.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.14% rise in the past month, and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for BMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.16% for BMO’s stock, with a -1.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMO Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.58. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +30.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 205.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.25. Total debt to assets is 12.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.