Should You Invest in Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BLZE is $10.23, which is $6.01 above the current market price. The public float for BLZE is 16.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume for BLZE on June 30, 2023 was 127.18K shares.

BLZE) stock’s latest price update

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE)’s stock price has plunge by 8.76relation to previous closing price of 3.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLZE’s Market Performance

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has seen a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.24% gain in the past month and a -14.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.10% for BLZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for BLZE’s stock, with a -16.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLZE Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.22. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw -31.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Budman Gleb, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $4.16 back on Jun 22. After this action, Budman Gleb now owns 87,128 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $58,240 using the latest closing price.

Budman Gleb, the CEO and Chairperson of Backblaze Inc., sale 14,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Budman Gleb is holding 101,128 shares at $59,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.38 for the present operating margin

+51.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -60.36. The total capital return value is set at -39.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.22. Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 30.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 63.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.