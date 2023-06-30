Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.99 in relation to previous closing price of 6.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 83.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of SCLX on June 30, 2023 was 802.27K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX’s stock has seen a -17.58% decrease for the week, with a -8.07% drop in the past month and a -27.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.31% for Scilex Holding Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.63% for SCLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.44% for the last 200 days.

SCLX Trading at -20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX fell by -17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw 39.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 87.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.