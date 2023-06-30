RPM International Inc. (RPM) Stock Records 2.40% Quarterly Movement

The stock of RPM International Inc. (RPM) has gone up by 5.92% for the week, with a 10.08% rise in the past month and a 2.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for RPM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.54% for RPM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) Right Now?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPM International Inc. (RPM) is $92.56, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for RPM is 127.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RPM on June 30, 2023 was 635.96K shares.

RPM) stock’s latest price update

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.23relation to previous closing price of 84.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $90 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

RPM Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPM rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.59. In addition, RPM International Inc. saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPM starting from Gordon Russell L, who sale 11,901 shares at the price of $82.80 back on Apr 20. After this action, Gordon Russell L now owns 116,018 shares of RPM International Inc., valued at $985,372 using the latest closing price.

Moore Edward W., the SVP, GC & CCO of RPM International Inc., sale 6,626 shares at $80.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Moore Edward W. is holding 49,460 shares at $534,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+36.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPM International Inc. stands at +7.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.20. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on RPM International Inc. (RPM), the company’s capital structure generated 151.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.29. Total debt to assets is 44.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RPM International Inc. (RPM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.