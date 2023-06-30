Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has jumped by 2.38 compared to previous close of 72.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/21/22 that A Worrying Sign for the Job Market in This Company’s Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Right Now?

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is $70.09, which is -$1.49 below the current market price. The public float for RHI is 105.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RHI on June 30, 2023 was 981.98K shares.

RHI’s Market Performance

RHI’s stock has seen a 4.46% increase for the week, with a 10.93% rise in the past month and a -3.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for Robert Half International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.73% for RHI’s stock, with a -2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHI stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for RHI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RHI in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $76 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

RHI Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHI rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.86. In addition, Robert Half International Inc. saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHI starting from GLASS ROBERT W, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $80.94 back on Mar 03. After this action, GLASS ROBERT W now owns 217,049 shares of Robert Half International Inc., valued at $1,011,812 using the latest closing price.

Kempthorne Dirk A, the Director of Robert Half International Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Kempthorne Dirk A is holding 10,828 shares at $278,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+42.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robert Half International Inc. stands at +9.09. The total capital return value is set at 56.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.08. Equity return is now at value 39.90, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.17. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 2.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.