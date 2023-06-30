Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) by analysts is $22.50, which is $4.89 above the current market price. The public float for REZI is 143.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of REZI was 593.44K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

REZI) stock’s latest price update

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has increased by 2.36 compared to its previous closing price of 17.37. However, the company has seen a 1.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REZI’s Market Performance

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.48% gain in the past month and a 1.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for REZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for REZI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $27 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

REZI Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Beskid Tina M, who sale 13,543 shares at the price of $17.25 back on Jun 07. After this action, Beskid Tina M now owns 41,259 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $233,617 using the latest closing price.

Geldmacher Jay L, the President and CEO of Resideo Technologies Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $17.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Geldmacher Jay L is holding 441,879 shares at $131,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.