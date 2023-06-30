Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.28 in relation to its previous close of 23.65. However, the company has experienced a -1.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for REPL is at 1.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REPL is $51.90, which is $29.0 above the current market price. The public float for REPL is 45.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.51% of that float. The average trading volume for REPL on June 30, 2023 was 589.99K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL’s stock has seen a -1.74% decrease for the week, with a 24.65% rise in the past month and a 22.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for REPL stock, with a simple moving average of 10.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

REPL Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +21.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Lewis Tanya, who sale 12,860 shares at the price of $24.06 back on Jun 13. After this action, Lewis Tanya now owns 135,293 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $309,395 using the latest closing price.

Patel Sushil, the Chief Strategy Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 5,698 shares at $24.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Patel Sushil is holding 148,873 shares at $137,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.