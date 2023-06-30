Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The public float for RPAY is 85.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RPAY on June 30, 2023 was 743.65K shares.

RPAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) has jumped by 1.48 compared to previous close of 7.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RPAY’s Market Performance

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has experienced a 7.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.57% rise in the past month, and a 28.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for RPAY’s stock, with a 6.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $9 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

RPAY Trading at 17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Alias Shaler, who sale 139,326 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Jun 20. After this action, Alias Shaler now owns 75,000 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,046,338 using the latest closing price.

Alias Shaler, the President of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 13,597 shares at $7.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Alias Shaler is holding 75,000 shares at $102,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.77 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repay Holdings Corporation stands at +4.60. The total capital return value is set at -0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.05. Total debt to assets is 28.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.