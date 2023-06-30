Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.93 compared to its previous closing price of 11.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) by analysts is $27.33, which is $16.58 above the current market price. The public float for RPTX is 39.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RPTX was 105.08K shares.

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX’s stock has seen a -4.36% decrease for the week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month and a 10.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for Repare Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.11% for RPTX’s stock, with a -12.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

RPTX Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.71. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from Zinda Michael, who sale 6,404 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 07. After this action, Zinda Michael now owns 62,987 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc., valued at $77,040 using the latest closing price.

Zinda Michael, the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of Repare Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $12.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Zinda Michael is holding 69,391 shares at $14,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.93 for the present operating margin

+96.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stands at -22.03. The total capital return value is set at -6.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.