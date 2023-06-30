ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has gone down by -2.34% for the week, with a -1.45% drop in the past month and a -0.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.54% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for RNW’s stock, with a -3.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $655.88, which is $2.55 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On June 30, 2023, RNW’s average trading volume was 739.03K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 5.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNW Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw -1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -5.61. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.