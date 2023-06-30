Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) has decreased by -5.41 when compared to last closing price of 6.66.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RPHM is $25.40, which is $20.03 above the current market price. The public float for RPHM is 23.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for RPHM on June 30, 2023 was 146.88K shares.

RPHM’s Market Performance

The stock of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has seen a -14.29% decrease in the past week, with a -22.22% drop in the past month, and a 12.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for RPHM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.93% for RPHM’s stock, with a 34.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPHM stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RPHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPHM in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $31 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

RPHM Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares sank -21.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPHM fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.78. In addition, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 170.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPHM starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,330,337 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $709,740 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 125,000 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 2,188,713 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPHM

Equity return is now at value -51.10, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.