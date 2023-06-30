Real-Time Update: Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has seen a -23.38% decrease in the past week, with a 39.74% gain in the past month, and a 37.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.05% for CRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.77% for CRCT’s stock, with a 34.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CRCT is 49.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRCT on June 30, 2023 was 303.16K shares.

CRCT) stock’s latest price update

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.38 compared to its previous closing price of 14.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -23.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $13 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

CRCT Trading at 17.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.80%, as shares surge +37.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT fell by -23.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 45.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Olsen Donald B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $8.95 back on May 26. After this action, Olsen Donald B. now owns 622,904 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $134,230 using the latest closing price.

Olsen Donald B., the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Cricut Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $7.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Olsen Donald B. is holding 575,491 shares at $39,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRCT

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cricut Inc. (CRCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.