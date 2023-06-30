Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM)’s stock price has increased by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 4.00. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYAM is also noteworthy at 3.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RYAM is $5.70, which is $1.51 above than the current price. The public float for RYAM is 61.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.51% of that float. The average trading volume of RYAM on June 30, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM’s stock has seen a 3.20% increase for the week, with a 13.55% rise in the past month and a -32.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for RYAM stock, with a simple moving average of -28.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

RYAM Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +23.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -56.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 01. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 192,286 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $10,530 using the latest closing price.

Hicks Joshua C., the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Hicks Joshua C. is holding 89,595 shares at $36,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.