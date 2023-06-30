Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s (PACK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has gone up by 4.18% for the week, with a 28.10% rise in the past month and a -21.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.78% for PACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for PACK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is $5.50, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 73.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACK on June 30, 2023 was 609.37K shares.

PACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) has jumped by 6.53 compared to previous close of 3.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

PACK Trading at 11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +36.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Seshadri Salil, who purchase 5,125 shares at the price of $4.33 back on Jun 08. After this action, Seshadri Salil now owns 468,682 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $22,174 using the latest closing price.

Seshadri Salil, the Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 94,875 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Seshadri Salil is holding 463,557 shares at $398,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.