Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): A Technical Analysis

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is $146.93, which is $5.79 above the current market price. The public float for DGX is 110.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGX on June 30, 2023 was 980.48K shares.

DGX) stock’s latest price update

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 141.92, however, the company has experienced a 1.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DGX’s Market Performance

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has seen a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.42% gain in the past month and a 1.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for DGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.94% for DGX’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DGX Trading at 3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.53. In addition, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated saw -9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.44. Total debt to assets is 36.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.