Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PWR stock has gone up by 2.93%, with a monthly gain of 7.55% and a quarterly surge of 17.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Quanta Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.23% for PWR’s stock, with a 25.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for PWR is 141.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWR on June 30, 2023 was 819.35K shares.

PWR) stock’s latest price update

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR)’s stock price has increased by 0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 193.72. However, the company has seen a 2.93% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/02/21 that The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan to Prosper.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $165 based on the research report published on December 27th of the previous year 2022.

PWR Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.03. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Upperman Dorothy, who sale 4,074 shares at the price of $183.87 back on Jun 07. After this action, Upperman Dorothy now owns 13,078 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $749,073 using the latest closing price.

FRIED BERNARD, the Director of Quanta Services Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $179.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that FRIED BERNARD is holding 9,372 shares at $1,438,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+12.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 10.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.