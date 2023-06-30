PTC Inc. (PTC) Stock Sees a1.41 Increase

In the past week, PTC stock has gone down by -0.06%, with a monthly gain of 7.49% and a quarterly surge of 14.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for PTC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for PTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 53.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTC is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PTC Inc. (PTC) is $156.12, which is $13.96 above the current market price. The public float for PTC is 105.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On June 30, 2023, PTC’s average trading volume was 754.05K shares.

PTC) stock’s latest price update

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 140.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $150 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

PTC Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTC fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.18. In addition, PTC Inc. saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTC starting from Ditullio Michael, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $143.47 back on Jun 16. After this action, Ditullio Michael now owns 60,674 shares of PTC Inc., valued at $430,416 using the latest closing price.

Lathan Corinna, the Director of PTC Inc., sale 800 shares at $141.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Lathan Corinna is holding 8,503 shares at $112,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+78.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PTC Inc. stands at +16.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.38. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on PTC Inc. (PTC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.15. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PTC Inc. (PTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.