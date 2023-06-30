PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) has increased by 2.84 when compared to last closing price of 29.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is $37.43, which is $7.03 above the current market price. The public float for PRO is 40.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRO on June 30, 2023 was 295.60K shares.

PRO’s Market Performance

The stock of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has seen a 6.44% increase in the past week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month, and a 14.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for PRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for PRO’s stock, with a 16.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $37 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

PRO Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRO rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, PROS Holdings Inc. saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRO starting from WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V, who sale 3,064 shares at the price of $24.61 back on May 12. After this action, WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V now owns 119,731 shares of PROS Holdings Inc., valued at $75,405 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Greg, the Director of PROS Holdings Inc., sale 2,383 shares at $24.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Petersen Greg is holding 111,840 shares at $58,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.72 for the present operating margin

+60.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROS Holdings Inc. stands at -29.78. The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.86. Equity return is now at value 213.20, with -16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.