Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has seen a 4.03% increase in the past week, with a 4.73% gain in the past month, and a 18.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for PGNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for PGNY’s stock, with a 10.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is $47.63, which is $7.15 above the current market price. The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGNY on June 30, 2023 was 805.52K shares.

PGNY) stock’s latest price update

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.74 in relation to its previous close of 37.95. However, the company has experienced a 4.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $50 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the current year 2023.

PGNY Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.02. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Progyny Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $40.97 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 215,924 shares at $655,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.