Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) has increased by 2.39 when compared to last closing price of 53.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for PRGS is 42.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRGS on June 30, 2023 was 360.89K shares.

PRGS’s Market Performance

The stock of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has seen a -3.65% decrease in the past week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month, and a -1.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for PRGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for PRGS’s stock, with a 2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

PRGS Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.11. In addition, Progress Software Corporation saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from Kulikoski Kathryn, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $59.69 back on Jun 01. After this action, Kulikoski Kathryn now owns 5,216 shares of Progress Software Corporation, valued at $89,535 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sundar, the EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt of Progress Software Corporation, sale 461 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Subramanian Sundar is holding 24,828 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+76.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progress Software Corporation stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 12.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.53. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.65. Total debt to assets is 45.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.