Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DTIL is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DTIL is $6.50, which is $5.77 above than the current price. The public float for DTIL is 91.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume of DTIL on June 30, 2023 was 619.25K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DTIL) stock’s latest price update

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.02 in relation to its previous close of 0.52. However, the company has experienced a -9.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DTIL’s Market Performance

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has seen a -9.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.72% decline in the past month and a -25.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for DTIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.45% for DTIL’s stock, with a -52.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTIL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DTIL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DTIL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

DTIL Trading at -31.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -32.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTIL fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6583. In addition, Precision BioSciences Inc. saw -56.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTIL starting from Scimeca Dario, who sale 13,361 shares at the price of $0.75 back on Jun 08. After this action, Scimeca Dario now owns 68,473 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc., valued at $10,021 using the latest closing price.

List Alan, the Chief Medical Officer of Precision BioSciences Inc., sale 7,771 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that List Alan is holding 56,496 shares at $6,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.90 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precision BioSciences Inc. stands at -444.80. The total capital return value is set at -106.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.42. Equity return is now at value -150.70, with -42.90 for asset returns.

Based on Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.91. Total debt to assets is 11.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.