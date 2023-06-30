Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation’s (PFTA) Stock: A 0.47% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) has gone up by 0.39% for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a 2.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.24% for PFTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for PFTA’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA) Right Now?

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PFTA is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PFTA is 25.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFTA on June 30, 2023 was 102.63K shares.

PFTA) stock’s latest price update

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PFTA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 10.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PFTA Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFTA rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation saw 3.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFTA

The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.43. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation (PFTA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.