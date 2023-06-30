Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PT is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PT is 7.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On June 30, 2023, PT’s average trading volume was 69.85K shares.

PT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) has dropped by -8.25 compared to previous close of 0.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PT’s Market Performance

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has seen a -8.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.70% gain in the past month and a -22.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.07% for PT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.12% for PT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.01% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9500. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw 118.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.31 for the present operating margin

+8.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -255.05. Equity return is now at value 67.90, with -28.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.