Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has increased by 3.96 when compared to last closing price of 54.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/13/21 that Koss, JPMorgan, Plug Power, Delta: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Right Now?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PNFP is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PNFP is $68.22, which is $12.89 above the current price. The public float for PNFP is 74.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNFP on June 30, 2023 was 687.66K shares.

PNFP’s Market Performance

PNFP stock saw an increase of 5.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.08% and a quarterly increase of 2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for PNFP’s stock, with a -17.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PNFP Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNFP rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.32. In addition, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. saw -22.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNFP starting from MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who sale 24,168 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Mar 01. After this action, MCCABE ROBERT A JR now owns 302,071 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., valued at $1,773,539 using the latest closing price.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR, the CHAIRMAN of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc., sale 3 shares at $82.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that MCCABE ROBERT A JR is holding 306,249 shares at $247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stands at +34.10. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.48. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.09. Total debt to assets is 2.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.