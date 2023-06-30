Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has surged by 4.12 when compared to previous closing price of 24.50, but the company has seen a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/30/22 that Photronics Stock Set for Biggest Drop in 14 Years. Blame the Outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is 12.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLAB is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) is $28.00, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for PLAB is 59.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% of that float. On June 30, 2023, PLAB’s average trading volume was 583.12K shares.

PLAB’s Market Performance

PLAB stock saw an increase of 5.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.84% and a quarterly increase of 54.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Photronics Inc. (PLAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.44% for PLAB’s stock, with a 46.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLAB Trading at 35.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.31. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw 51.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.