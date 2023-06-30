Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is 12.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PKG is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is $131.75, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for PKG is 88.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On June 30, 2023, PKG’s average trading volume was 654.37K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has increased by 1.90 when compared to last closing price of 129.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/21 that Facebook, Bakkt, GE, Alphabet: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PKG’s Market Performance

PKG’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.33% and a quarterly drop of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.10% for Packaging Corporation of America The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for PKG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $139 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

PKG Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.51. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw 3.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.