Owens Corning (OC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has increased by 2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 128.04. However, the company has seen a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is above average at 9.47x. The 36-month beta value for OC is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OC is $120.07, which is -$10.93 below than the current price. The public float for OC is 90.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of OC on June 30, 2023 was 889.43K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC’s stock has seen a 5.44% increase for the week, with a 19.59% rise in the past month and a 42.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for Owens Corning The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.97% for OC stock, with a simple moving average of 36.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $135 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 17.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +22.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.18. In addition, Owens Corning saw 53.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Doerfler Mari, who sale 300 shares at the price of $117.91 back on Jun 07. After this action, Doerfler Mari now owns 4,873 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $35,373 using the latest closing price.

Smith Gunner, the President, Roofing of Owens Corning, sale 6,900 shares at $115.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Smith Gunner is holding 31,153 shares at $793,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.