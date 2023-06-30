Olin Corporation (OLN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has increased by 3.43 when compared to last closing price of 50.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Right Now?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OLN is $64.80, which is $13.25 above the current price. The public float for OLN is 127.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on June 30, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN stock saw an increase of 8.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.51% and a quarterly increase of -4.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Olin Corporation (OLN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for OLN’s stock, with a -3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $53 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

OLN Trading at -1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.64. In addition, Olin Corporation saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from PETERS VALERIE A, who sale 46 shares at the price of $54.07 back on May 10. After this action, PETERS VALERIE A now owns 4,108 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $2,477 using the latest closing price.

Gumpel Damian, the VP & Pres, Epoxy & Corp Strat. of Olin Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $62.65 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Gumpel Damian is holding 17,155 shares at $814,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.81 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corporation stands at +14.15. The total capital return value is set at 31.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.26. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corporation (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 115.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Olin Corporation (OLN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.