Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is above average at 5.93x. The 36-month beta value for OCUP is also noteworthy at 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OCUP is $20.20, which is $16.08 above than the current price. The public float for OCUP is 20.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.36% of that float. The average trading volume of OCUP on June 30, 2023 was 401.56K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

OCUP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) has increased by 7.85 when compared to last closing price of 3.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCUP’s Market Performance

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has experienced a 1.48% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.85% rise in the past month, and a 14.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for OCUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.04% for OCUP stock, with a simple moving average of 16.63% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.74 for the present operating margin

+99.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stands at +44.89. Equity return is now at value 65.60, with 58.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.