Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)’s stock price has plunged by 0.31relation to a previous closing price of 19.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 176.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OCSL is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OCSL is $21.00, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for OCSL is 72.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for OCSL on June 30, 2023 was 388.76K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

The stock of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a 4.55% increase in the past week, with a 4.33% rise in the past month, and a 5.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for OCSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for OCSL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6.25 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

OCSL Trading at 3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.28. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.53 for the present operating margin

+80.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.16.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 104.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 49.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.