Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has dropped by -1.55 compared to previous close of 3.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) is 18.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NMR is 0.68.

The public float for NMR is 2.81B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On June 30, 2023, NMR’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

NMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has seen a -2.81% decrease in the past week, with a 8.55% rise in the past month, and a -0.52% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.37% for NMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.98% for NMR’s stock, with a 3.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMR Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMR fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.79. In addition, Nomura Holdings Inc. saw 1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMR starting from NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who sale 7,986 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Jan 30. After this action, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA now owns 182,013 shares of Nomura Holdings Inc., valued at $9,184 using the latest closing price.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, the 10% Owner of Nomura Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA is holding 327,499 shares at $39,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomura Holdings Inc. stands at +3.73. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.