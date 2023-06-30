Netcapital Inc. (NCPL): A Technical Analysis

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) is $4.00, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for NCPL is 5.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCPL on June 30, 2023 was 425.12K shares.

NCPL) stock’s latest price update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL)’s stock price has dropped by -8.94 in relation to previous closing price of 1.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCPL’s Market Performance

Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has experienced a -20.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.18% drop in the past month, and a 12.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.29% for NCPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

NCPL Trading at -21.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares sank -23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL fell by -20.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3537. In addition, Netcapital Inc. saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.81 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc. stands at +63.92. The total capital return value is set at -4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc. (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.