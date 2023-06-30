NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has dropped by -1.54 compared to previous close of 16.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEO is 1.09.

The public float for NEO is 122.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on June 30, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

NEO’s Market Performance

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a -7.54% decrease in the past week, with a -6.35% drop in the past month, and a -9.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for NEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.17% for NEO’s stock, with a 22.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEO Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 72.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.