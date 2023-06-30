Navigating the Volatility of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEPPZ) Stock

In the past week, AEPPZ stock has gone up by 1.15%, with a monthly gain of 2.07% and a quarterly plunge of -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.92% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for AEPPZ’s stock, with a -2.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for AEPPZ is 16.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEPPZ on June 30, 2023 was 82.13K shares.

AEPPZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 48.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEPPZ Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEPPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEPPZ rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.00. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEPPZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.