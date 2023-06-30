Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYGN is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is $22.33, which is -$0.96 below the current market price. The public float for MYGN is 79.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% of that float. On June 30, 2023, MYGN’s average trading volume was 555.77K shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 22.99, but the company has seen a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Myriad Genetics Soars on Double Upgrade From Goldman

MYGN’s Market Performance

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has seen a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.58% gain in the past month and a 3.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.05% for MYGN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

MYGN Trading at 8.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Myriad Genetics Inc. saw 60.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K, who sale 8,638 shares at the price of $23.01 back on Jun 02. After this action, SPIEGELMAN DANIEL K now owns 40,493 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc., valued at $198,760 using the latest closing price.

Lambert Nicole, the Chief Operating Officer of Myriad Genetics Inc., sale 6,433 shares at $23.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Lambert Nicole is holding 240,506 shares at $151,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.44 for the present operating margin

+64.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics Inc. stands at -16.51. The total capital return value is set at -11.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.85. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 16.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.07. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.