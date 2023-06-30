Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is above average at 32.76x. The 36-month beta value for MWA is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MWA is $15.81, which is -$0.31 below than the current price. The public float for MWA is 153.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume of MWA on June 30, 2023 was 887.86K shares.

The stock of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 15.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MWA’s Market Performance

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has experienced a 3.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.97% rise in the past month, and a 20.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for MWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.93% for MWA stock, with a simple moving average of 28.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MWA Trading at 12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.34. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw 49.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 4,189 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 06. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 376,499 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS LYDIA W, the Director of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 12,578 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that THOMAS LYDIA W is holding 115,618 shares at $147,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 70.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.