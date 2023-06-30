Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is 4.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MERC is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is $10.30, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for MERC is 40.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On June 30, 2023, MERC’s average trading volume was 622.02K shares.

MERC) stock’s latest price update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.28 in relation to its previous close of 7.48. However, the company has experienced a -5.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MERC’s Market Performance

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has experienced a -5.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.00% drop in the past month, and a -19.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for MERC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.68% for MERC’s stock, with a -31.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MERC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MERC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MERC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MERC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

MERC Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MERC fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Mercer International Inc. saw -32.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MERC starting from Rettig Rainer, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rettig Rainer now owns 10,893 shares of Mercer International Inc., valued at $196,024 using the latest closing price.

Purchase Keith, the Director of Mercer International Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Purchase Keith is holding 67,393 shares at $170,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+21.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercer International Inc. stands at +10.83. The total capital return value is set at 18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mercer International Inc. (MERC), the company’s capital structure generated 163.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.00. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.