Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for WNW is 32.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On June 30, 2023, the average trading volume of WNW was 416.57K shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) has decreased by -5.72 when compared to last closing price of 0.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WNW’s Market Performance

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has seen a -6.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.74% gain in the past month and a -0.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.49% for WNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.14% for WNW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.83% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1900. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Limited saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Limited stands at -100.85. Equity return is now at value -56.70, with -31.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.