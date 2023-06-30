Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTNB is 1.99.

The public float for MTNB is 208.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. On June 30, 2023, MTNB’s average trading volume was 521.11K shares.

MTNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB) has increased by 0.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MTNB’s Market Performance

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has experienced a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.27% drop in the past month, and a -21.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.55% for MTNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.33% for MTNB stock, with a simple moving average of -36.36% for the last 200 days.

MTNB Trading at -25.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3736. In addition, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. saw -29.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-771.33 for the present operating margin

+71.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stands at -658.63. The total capital return value is set at -50.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.37. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -44.90 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 11.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.12. Total debt to assets is 5.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.