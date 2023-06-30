Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is 9.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TUSK is 1.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is $6.90, which is $1.78 above the current market price. The public float for TUSK is 40.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. On June 30, 2023, TUSK’s average trading volume was 197.40K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TUSK) stock’s latest price update

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK)’s stock price has soared by 6.62 in relation to previous closing price of 4.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TUSK’s Market Performance

TUSK’s stock has fallen by -2.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.90% and a quarterly rise of 9.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.99% for TUSK’s stock, with a -9.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUSK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TUSK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TUSK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3.50 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2019.

TUSK Trading at 15.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +31.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUSK fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. saw -46.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUSK starting from SMITH ARTHUR L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Nov 11. After this action, SMITH ARTHUR L now owns 163,368 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., valued at $141,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.61 for the present operating margin

+5.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.12. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.