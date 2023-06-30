Make Informed Decisions with H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) Stock Updates

In the past week, FUL stock has gone up by 7.88%, with a monthly gain of 7.55% and a quarterly surge of 1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for H.B. Fuller Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.03% for FUL’s stock, with a 0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is above average at 23.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) is $83.20, which is $18.01 above the current market price. The public float for FUL is 53.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FUL on June 30, 2023 was 311.36K shares.

FUL) stock’s latest price update

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL)’s stock price has increased by 7.12 compared to its previous closing price of 64.64. However, the company has seen a 7.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FUL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

FUL Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUL rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.62. In addition, H.B. Fuller Company saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUL starting from Keenan Timothy J, who sale 2,836 shares at the price of $71.80 back on Feb 09. After this action, Keenan Timothy J now owns 19,803 shares of H.B. Fuller Company, valued at $203,617 using the latest closing price.

Campe Heather, the Sr. VP, International Growth of H.B. Fuller Company, sale 14,323 shares at $75.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Campe Heather is holding 9,100 shares at $1,078,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.60 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for H.B. Fuller Company stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 9.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on H.B. Fuller Company (FUL), the company’s capital structure generated 112.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.86. Total debt to assets is 40.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.