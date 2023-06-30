Make Informed Decisions with BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Stock Updates

In the past week, PHGE stock has gone up by 11.10%, with a monthly gain of 8.64% and a quarterly surge of 7.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.85% for BiomX Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.01% for PHGE’s stock, with a 8.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value is 1.28.

The public float for PHGE is 24.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHGE on June 30, 2023 was 214.61K shares.

PHGE stock's latest price update

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE)’s stock price has increased by 7.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a 11.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.57%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3436. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 84.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

Equity return is now at value -109.90, with -53.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.