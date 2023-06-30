Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is $1.00, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for MGTA is 59.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGTA on June 30, 2023 was 517.19K shares.

MGTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) has increased by 7.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGTA’s Market Performance

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has seen a 19.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.04% gain in the past month and a -2.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for MGTA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.82% for MGTA’s stock, with a -14.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

MGTA Trading at 8.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA rose by +19.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6914. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 92.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -74.60, with -58.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.